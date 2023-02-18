USA U17 take on Dominican Republic U17 at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua Guatemala for the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

USA U17 and Dominican Republic U17 meet in the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua Guatemala. Los americanos son big favorites para ganar. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

The USA were lethal during the group stage, they won all Group F games against Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and Canada.

Dominican Republic had to play in the Qualifying round, they won three games for a total of 9 points within Group C.

USA U17 vs Dominican Republic U17: Kick-Off Time

USA U17 and Dominican Republic U17 play for the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship on Saturday, February 18 at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua Guatemala.

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

USA U17 vs Dominican Republic U17: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Dominican Republic: Star+

International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App, CONCACAF GO, Facebook Live

Mexico: Star+

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus