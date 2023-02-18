The USWNT and Japan will clash at the Geodis Park in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup Matchday 2. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The United States will face Japan at the Geodis Park in Nashville on Matchday 2 of the SheBelieves Cup 2023. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique friendly international women's soccer match or live stream free in the US.

This will be their 19th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 12 occasions so far. Japan has celebrated a win only once and five matches ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on March 12, 2020, when the Stars and Stripes won against Japan 3-1 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the SheBelieves Cup.

When will USWNT vs Japan be played?

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup Matchday 2 game between USWNT and Japan will be played on Sunday, February 19, 2022, at the Geodis Park in Nashville.

USWNT vs Japan: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch USWNT vs Japan

The SheBelieves Cup friendly game to be played between the USA and Japan will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TeleXitos, TNT, TNT Web, Universo.