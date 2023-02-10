West Ham will host Chelsea at London Stadium in London on the Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 54th EPL meeting. Chelsea are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 29 games so far; West Ham United have celebrated a victory 15 times to this day, and nine matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2023, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for Chelsea at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
West Ham vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt:2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Philippines: 8:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
West Ham vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO