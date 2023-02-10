West Ham and Chelsea will clash off on Saturday at London Stadium in the 23rd round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

West Ham vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

West Ham will host Chelsea at London Stadium in London on the Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch West Ham vs Chelsea online free in the US on FuboTV]

This will be their 54th EPL meeting. Chelsea are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 29 games so far; West Ham United have celebrated a victory 15 times to this day, and nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2023, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for Chelsea at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

West Ham vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Egypt:2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Philippines: 8:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

West Ham vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO