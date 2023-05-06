West Ham and Manchester United will clash off on Sunday at London Stadium in the 35th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

West Ham and Manchester United will face each other at London Stadium in London on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 54th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won 33 times already, while West Ham United have emerged victorious on seven occasions so far. The remaining 13 matches has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 30, 2022, and it ended in a plan 1-0 victory for Manchester United at home at Old Trafford in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

West Ham vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM:

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

West Ham vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC