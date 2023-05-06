West Ham and Manchester United will face each other at London Stadium in London on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 54th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won 33 times already, while West Ham United have emerged victorious on seven occasions so far. The remaining 13 matches has ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 30, 2022, and it ended in a plan 1-0 victory for Manchester United at home at Old Trafford in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
West Ham vs Manchester United: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM:
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
West Ham vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC