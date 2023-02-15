In the Europa League playoffs, Barcelona host Manchester United. Read here to check out what happens if Xavi's team lose in the first leg.

FC Barcelona are currently alive in the three major competitions they're playing. First place in La Liga, semifinals in the Spanish Cup and one of the favorites to win it all in the Europa League. Furthermore, just a few weeks ago, Barcelona conquered their first title with Xavi as coach when they defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also in a major rebuilding process with Erik ten Hag as coach. So far, they've been impressive. In something which haven't occured in years, Manchester United are still in the mix for the Premier League's title, they're in the fifth round of the FA Cup and will play a final: the Carabao Cup.

So, this is a blockbuster matchup in the Europa League with two of the favorites clashing after being eliminated in the group stage at the Champions League. Read here to find out what happens if Barcelona lose to Manchester United in the first leg of the knockout round playoffs.

Europa League: Are FC Barcelona eliminated if they lose to Manchester United?

If Barcelona lose this Thursday to Manchester United in the 2022-2023 Europa League, they still won't be eliminated from the tournament considering the knockout round playoffs are also scheduled as a home-away series.

Though Manchester United would have a major advantage, a second match will be played on February 23 at Old Trafford. It's important to remember that, since the 2021-2022 season, UEFA abolished the away goal rules from all their competitions. That's not a factor regardless of the result in the first leg.

So, if Barcelona lose to Manchester United at Camp Nou, tha path to stay alive in the Europa League has to through Old Trafford with a huge comeback needed. Then, if Barcelona advance, they would join already qualified clubs to the Round of 16 such as Fenerbahce, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros, Freiburg, Arsenal and the surprising Union Saint-Gilloise.