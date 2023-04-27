Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain remains in limbo, and he has not yet made a decision on where he will play next season. With rumors of a possible return to Barcelona, an Argentine World Cup winner and icon has publicly asked the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to reconsider his desire for a Camp Nou comeback.

Even if his future with Paris Saint-Germain is uncertain, Lionel Messi has not yet committed to another club. However, Argentina's 2022 World Cup leader won't be without opportunities if he decides to depart Parc des Princes.

According to reports, the 35-year-old is unhappy in France and wants to return to Spain and Barcelona. In fact, this idea has been bandied around as a serious possibility as we approach the summer.

Many football supporters would be thrilled to see Messi donning the Blaugrana's iconic No. 10 jersey again. A former Argentine great, though, seems to have opposing views.

Why should Lionel Messi rule out Barcelona comeback according to Mario Kempes?

In spite of Mario Kempes' obscurity in popular culture, he remains a national hero in Argentina. Le Albiceleste's first World Cup win occurred in 1978, and Kempes was the hero of that story. In addition, the prolific striker took home the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot for his efforts.

Now the 68-year-old former football great has recently spoken out on Lionel Messi's future, telling the Spanish Super Deportivo Radio that he hopes his countryman doesn't end up back at Barcelona. If Messi remains in Paris, he would be more likely to contribute to Argentina's further success, in his opinion.

"I don’t think it’s healthy for him to return to Barcelona. He would be better off in France so that he arrives calmly at the next World Cup, he should stay there. Barcelona’s objectives are different, they are still rebuilding themselves after his departure. Being selfish and thinking about the Argentine National Team, let him stay at PSG. For physical and mental peace of mind, it is more likely that he will reach the National Team fresher in France than in Barcelona."

Kempes also believes that the boos he receives are directly related to Argentina's World Cup victory against France. Argentina triumphed, and Messi was a big reason why. "He's playing there, Argentina won and Messi was the star. It hurts them to see the best player in the world at their side and not performing like he did in Qatar", he added.