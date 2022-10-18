PSG will open Matchday 12 of 2022-2023 Ligue 1 with a very favorable visit to AC Ajaccio at the Stade François Coty. Check out where, when and how to watch this French League game in the US.

The league seems to be going in the same direction as usual through eleven games. PSG will try to continue their undefeated path in the opening of Matchday 12 against AC Ajaccio, a team in need. Keep reading to find out more about the date, time and how to watch this exciting game. If you live in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

The defending champions of Ligue 1 had a very successful beginning of the season. Although they haven’t separated from the rest of the teams in the standings that much yet, PSG are the unquestioned leaders. The statement match arrived last weekend when they faced Olympique Marseille on a rivalry clash. That 1-0 home win will sure give them a confidence boost.

On the other side, AC Ajaccio will try to rescue any point they can to avoid relegation. So far, they would be losing their status as a Ligue 1 team. But there is no doubt they have definitely improved over the last two games. One area they must figure out is their attack. Having scored only eight goals in 10 contests put them as the worst in that category.

AC Ajaccio vs PSG: Date

PSG will visit AC Ajaccio on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 on Friday, October 21 at 3 PM (ET). The event will take place at Stade François Coty.

AC Ajaccio vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch AC Ajaccio vs PSG in the US

This match will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) in the US. Other possible options are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.