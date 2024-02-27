AC Milan have had an up and down season, despite setting records in points the club simply never showed up to any of their big games this season. A brutal pounding by Inter Milan 5-1, AC Milan struggled to checkmark many of their big games.

Milan went on to avoid not being in Europe altogether by clinching a birth in the Europa League, finishing an underwhelming third in their Champions League group.

There have also been many disappointing performances along the way, while some players individually have shined, like Christian Pulisic, as a whole Milan have missed opportunities in various big games.

Bruno Longhi on AC Milan players inconsistency

Bruno Longhi spoke to Milan News and defended head coach Stefano Pioli and gave it to some of the key players, “Pioli has often been criticized, but – from my point of view – he has suffered betrayals from the summer transfer market, which have been widely discussed.

“Pulisic and Loftus Cheek certainly have international experience, but their performance is too inconsistent. The same goes for Reijnders: some matches are very good, others too light and dull. As for Chukuewze, he has largely disappointed all expectations.”

Pulisic, who won the player of the month in December has had a very timid start to 2024, with 1 goal and 2 assists in 8 matches. Overall Pulisic’s season has been successful with 7 goals and 6 assists across Serie A.

Still to many Milan supporters, Pulisic has the talent but needs to step up and command games more. Pulisic has at times been too bolted to the wing and at times goes unnoticed for large portions of the game.