AC Milan vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Serie A in your country today

AC Milan will receive Hellas Verona today, June 4 in what will be the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Although the champions of this 2022/2023 season of Serie A have been known for several Matchdays, in this final Matchday there are still some things at stake, so fans will be able to enjoy a really interesting closing, although of course not all teams fight for some goal.

But it can happen that in a game one team doesn’t play for nothing, but the other does, as is the case in this duel. AC Milan have secured their qualification for the UEFA Champions League, so they no longer have any particular objective. Instead, Hellas Verona play, together with Spezia, their place in Serie A.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (June 5)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 5)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (June 5)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (June 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (June 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Space Sport 6 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 215 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

USA: Paramount+.