AC Milan host Porto today at San Siro for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22. Find out here everything you need to know about this UCL match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Milan and Porto meet today at San Siro for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will try to lead the hosts to their first victory in the competition. Find out here everything there’s to know about this UCL match such as information, the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The home side haven’t won a game in the group stage of the Champions League, losing their first three matches. They have been close to clinching a win, losing 3-2 to Liverpool and 2-1 against Atletico Madrid. However, their 1-0 loss to Porto last time out, now puts them in a ‘now or never’ situation.

Meanwhile, Porto will try to get a consecutive win against the Italians, this time as visitors. Sérgio Conceição’s team held Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 draw in their opener, and then suffered a 5-1 loss to Liverpool before their last win.

AC Milan vs Porto: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 1:45 PM (ET).

Location: San Siro, Milan, Italy.

AC Milan vs Porto: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

AC Milan vs Porto: Storylines

Milan and Porto have faced each other nine times in the Champions League, and the series is even. Both teams have won three times and they have drawn three times. Their most recent encounter took place two weeks ago. The Portuguese won 1-0 with a goal by Luis Diaz.

How to watch or live stream AC Milan vs Porto in the US

The match between AC Milan and Porto for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 to be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN App, Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, Galavision.

AC Milan vs Porto: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, AC Milan are the favorites with odds of -105, while Porto have odds of +280. A tie would end up in a +260 payout.

FanDuel AC Milan -105 Tie +260 Porto +280

*Odds by FanDuel