Ajax will face Benfica this Tuesday, March 15 at the Johan Cruijff Arena for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Ajax and Benfica will face each other this Tuesday, March 15 at the Johan Cruijff Arena for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Find out here all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

In the game for the first leg, Ajax did not meet the predictions of many who gave them as wide favorites (despite being visitors), and tied 2-2 with a Benfica that showed a lot of pride to recover after going down on the scoreboard twice. As in the first leg, the Dutch are favorites to advance to the round and even more so playing as locals

That is why Benfica will go in search of surprising Ajax. In the first leg, they showed a lot of personality and had the tools to complicate Ajax, who, despite the fact that the Oddsmakers consider them favorites, their passage to the quarterfinals is by no means guaranteed. It will not be easy for the Portuguese, especially playing away, however the game will undoubtedly be more closely contested than many forecasts say.

Ajax vs Benfica: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Live Stream in the US: Paramount + and FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Ajax vs Benfica: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Ajax vs Benfica: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, the two teams have played a total of 8 games, with Ajax dominating the statistics. The "Godenzonen" have obtained 4 victories, while Benfica only won 1 time. Also, there were 3 draws. The last duel between the two was in the first leg of this UEFA Champions League Round of 16, with a result of 2-2.

How to watch or live stream Ajax vs Benfica the US and Canada

The match between Ajax and Benfica for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, Galavision, TUDN.com.

Ajax vs Benfica: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Ajax are the favorites with 1.38 odds, while Benfica have 7.25. A tie would finish in a 5.00 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of the UEFA Champions League through BetMGM.

BetMGM Ajax 1.38 Tie 5.00 Benfica 7.25

