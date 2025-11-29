Where to watch Nacional vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Nacional and Benfica will face each otherin the Matchday 12 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Nacional vs Benfica online in the US on Fubo]

Benfica enter a pivotal showdown needing a full three points after a frustrating 2–2 draw with Casa Pia left them six points off league-leading Porto, raising the stakes for a club that can’t afford to let the gap stretch any further.

The midweek Champions League win provided a timely spark, but they’ll need to carry that energy into a tricky matchup with Nacional, a mid-table side fighting to stay clear of the relegation line and hungry for breathing room in the table.

When will the Nacional vs Benfica match be played?

Nacional will play against Benfica in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Saturday, November 29, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica – Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Nacional vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Nacional vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Nacional and Benfica in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, GolTV, DirecTV Stream.