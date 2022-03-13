Juventus will play against Villarreal at the Juventus Stadium for the round of 16 the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Juventus and Villarreal will face each other at the Juventus Stadium for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this UCL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The game for the first leg of this round of 16 was very even and frictional. Differences could not be drawn and the 1-1 draw reflected well what was seen on the field. However, the most benefited from the draw was undoubtedly the visiting team, Juventus, who now have the chance to close the series playing at home.

Villarreal know that it will be a very difficult game, especially since the "Vechia Signora" become very strong playing at home, but they are confident of being able to surprise and take the passage to the quarterfinals in Italy. On the side of Juventus, they have the chance to close the series at home and they trust they can do it without being frightened.

Juventus vs Villarreal: Date

This game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Villarreal will take place at the Juventus Stadium will be played on Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Juventus vs Villarreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Juventus vs Villarreal

The game that Juventus and Villarreal will play for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and in if you are in Canada you watch it on DAZN. Other options: Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, TUDN USA, Univision, UniMás.

