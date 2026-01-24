Where to watch Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami live in the USA: Club Friendly game

Alianza Lima will play against Inter Miami in a 2026 club friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

One of the winter window’s most compelling friendlies features a cross-continental clash between Inter Miami and Alianza Lima, with both sides looking to build momentum ahead of upcoming competitions.

Inter Miami, powered by Lionel Messi, carry high expectations after a historic 2025 season, while Peruvian giants Alianza Lima relish the chance to test themselves against the MLS champions in a CONCACAF vs. CONMEBOL showdown.

When will the Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami match be played?

Alianza Lima play against Inter Miami in a 2026 club friendly game this Saturday, January 24, with the match kicking off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Guillermo Viscarra of Alianza Lima – Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami in the USA

This Club Friendly clash between Alianza Lima and Inter Miami will be available for viewers in the USA on OneFootball.