Things in soccer can change in the blink of an eye. Therefore, FIFA 23 is constantly making updates, just like any edition of the EA Sports saga. Before the developer moves on to its own EA Sports FC franchise, it continues to keep its current game up to date.

Every matchweek requires special attention from the game, as player ratings change depending on their performances and different leagues have their Team of the Week after each round.

However, things that happen off the field also have an impact on the game and its updates. Players involved in controversial situations in real life are often removed from the game, which is why another name could be no longer available soon.

Boca Juniors winger Sebastian Villa could be removed from FIFA 23

Boca Juniors winger Sebastian Villa was found guilty of coercive threats and domestic violence against former girlfriend last week, which is why his club looks ready to let him go.

The Colombian player is no longer training with the first team and it looks like a matter of time before he’s officially cut from the squad. Besides, Villa has another pending case in which he’s accused of sexual abuse, gender violence, and attempted homicide towards another woman.

Considering EA Sports FIFA’s reaction to the Benjamin Mendy and Mason Greenwood cases, with both players being removed from the game, one could imagine Villa will also be removed from FIFA 23 soon.