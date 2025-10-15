Argentina vs Colombia: Lineups for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 semifinals

The Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, will set the stage for a thrilling FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 semifinal between Argentina and Colombia. The Albiceleste are chasing a record-extending seventh world title, while Los Cafeteros are looking to make history with their first-ever championship at this level.

To reach the final four, Diego Placente’s Argentina defeated Mexico 2–0 in the quarterfinals, with goals from Maher Carrizo and Mateo Silvetti. With that victory, the Argentine U-20 team secured their ninth appearance in a World Cup semifinal.

Cesar Torres’ Colombia, meanwhile, pulled off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets by eliminating Spain, a pre-tournament favorite. In one of the most exciting matches of the quarterfinals, Colombia claimed a 3–2 victory behind a stunning hat trick from Neiser Villarreal.

A high-intensity match is expected between two sides that know each other well from their CONMEBOL youth-level battles. On the other side of the bracket, France will face Morocco in the second semifinal for the remaining spot in the final.

Probable lineup for Argentina

For this matchup, Placente will be without three key players. Valente Pierani is sidelined with a left knee sprain, Maher Carrizo is suspended due to yellow card accumulation from the quarterfinals, and Alvaro Montoro suffered a broken right collarbone in the Round of 16, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament.

This is Argentina‘s projected lineup: Santino Barbi; Dylan Gorosito, Tobias Ramirez, Juan Villalba, Julio Soler; Tobias Andrada or Tomas Perez, Milton Delgado, Valentino Acuña; Gianluca Prestianni, Ian Subiabre or Santino Andino, and Alejo Sarco.

Probable lineup for Colombia

The major absence for Torres will be Neiser Villarreal, the hero of the quarterfinal win over Spain. Villarreal received his second yellow card of the tournament in that match and will serve a one-game suspension in the semifinal.

This is Colombia‘s projected lineup: Jordan Garcia; Joel Romero, Simon Garcia, Yeimar Mosquera, Juan Arizala; Kener Gonzalez, Elkin Rivero, Jordan Barrera o Jose Cavadia; Joel Canchimbo, Oscar Perea and Royner Benitez or Emilio Aristizabal

