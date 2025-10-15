Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Argentina U20 will square off against Colombia U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

A high-stakes showdown is on deck as two South American powerhouses collide in U20 bullfighting action. Argentina, the tournament’s most successful nation, enters with confidence after a dominant quarterfinal win over Mexico and now eyes another trip to the championship round.

Standing in their way is Colombia, fresh off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Spain in one of the tournament’s most dramatic matchups. With both sides in top form and loaded with young talent, this battle promises to deliver fireworks and high-level competition from start to finish.

When will the Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 play against Colombia U20 on Wednesday, October 15, for the 2025 U20 World Cup semifinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Argentina U20 and Colombia U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are: FS2, Universo, DirecTV Stream.