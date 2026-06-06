Argentina vs Honduras: Predicted lineups without Lionel Messi for 2026 pre-World Cup friendly

Lionel Messi will sit out Argentina's upcoming international friendly against Honduras as the reigning champions manage their workload ahead of their 2026 World Cup opener against Algeria.

Argentina are gearing up for their 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria on June 16, and their first true test before the tournament kicks off comes in an international friendly against Honduras. However, the reigning world champions will have to navigate this warm up match without the services of superstar captain Lionel Messi, who is a confirmed absence from the squad.

Messi continues to focus on rehabilitation from an ongoing injury sustained during his MLS campaign with Inter Miami, keeping him sidelined for the clash with Los Catrachos. Adding to manager Lionel Scaloni’s roster headaches, Argentina were forced into an unexpected roster change after defender Leonardo Balerdi was ruled out of the World Cup entirely due to a late training camp injury.

With Messi sidelined among a staggering list of nearly 10 other players currently managing various knocks and recoveries, Scaloni is expected to use this friendly to evaluate depth pieces. The extensive injury list means several players who saw limited action during CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying will get a golden opportunity to stake their claim, promising plenty of new faces in the starting XI against Honduras.

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Beyond the immediate lineup shuffling, Argentina are also looking to buck a historic trend: they enter North America carrying the infamous “curse” of the FIFA ranking leaders, a designation that has historically haunted top-ranked teams heading into the tournament. Despite the statistical superstition, the defending champions remain focused on the task at hand as anticipation reaches a fever pitch ahead of the opening whistle.

Lionel Messi of Argentina

Argentina’s predicted lineup

With Scaloni resting several established starters—including star goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez—Geronimo Rulli is slated to get the nod between the posts for La Albiceleste, while Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister anchors a reshuffled midfield.

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Goalkeeper: Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister

Forwards: Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

Honduras’ predicted lineup

Meanwhile, Honduras missed out on the expanded 2026 World Cup field and are already shifting their focus toward building a tactical foundation for the 2030 qualifying cycle. Here is how Los Catrachos are projected to line up for this high-profile test:

Goalkeeper: Edrick Menjivar

Defenders: Carlos Melendez, Joseph Rosales, Luis Vega, Wesly Mencia

Midfielders: David Alvarez, Kervin Arriaga, Edwin Rodriguez

Forwards: Rigoberto Rivas, Jorge Benguche, Luis Palma

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