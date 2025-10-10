Argentina vs Venezuela: Lineups for 2025 international friendly in Miami today, Oct. 10

Argentina meet Venezuela in the first of two friendlies scheduled in the U.S. during the October FIFA window, a game that coach Lionel Scaloni will use to test several players.

The Argentina national team is enjoying a great run of form, having secured its spot in the 2026 World Cup at the top of the qualifying table with several matches to spare.

On the other hand, Venezuela was hoping to qualify for a World Cup for the first time in their history but saw those hopes end after a 6-3 loss to Colombia in the final match, missing out on a playoff spot.

With the teams entering from very different situations, they will face off in Miami, each pursuing different goals. Scaloni will use the U.S. tour to give minutes — and possibly debuts — to some players, while interim coach Oswaldo Vizcarrondo looks to rejuvenate Venezuela’s roster and begin building toward the next cycle.

According to reports, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez will start tonight. (Getty Images)

Probable lineup for Argentina

The main question for Scaloni is whether Lionel Messi will play, as the captain has logged seven consecutive 90-minute matches for Inter Miami over the past 24 days. If he’s rested, Nico Paz could take his place in the starting XI.

This is the expected starting lineup for Argemtina against Venezuela: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Alexis Mac Allister or Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez; Nicolas Paz, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

Probable lineup for Venezuela

Venezuela enter the match with an interim coaching staff and a partially revamped squad, leaving out several veteran players while betting on a new generation of young talents.

This is the expected starting lineup for Venezuela against Argentina: Jose Contreras; Jon Aramburu, Nahuel Ferraresi, Carlos Vivas, Alessandro Milani; Cristian Casseres, Carlos Faya; Telasco Segovia, Kervin Andrade, Juan Pablo Añor; Jesus Ramirez.

