Where to watch Argentina vs Venezuela live in the USA: International Friendly game

Argentina will face Venezuela in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Argentina
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina

Argentina will face off against Venezuela in a 2025 international friendly, offering fans another chapter in this intense rivalry. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Argentina vs Venezuela online in the US on Fubo]

Two familiar foes are set to meet again, this time in the World Cup Qualifiers, as Argentina takes on Venezuela. The reigning world champions were the first CONMEBOL nation to punch their ticket to the next World Cup and will use this international window to stay sharp under Lionel Messi’s leadership.

Venezuela, who narrowly missed out on qualification last time around, will see this as a crucial test against the region’s top side and an opportunity to measure their progress against the standard-bearers of South American soccer.

When will the Argentina vs Venezuela match be played?

Argentina will take on Venezuela in a 2025 international friendly game this Friday, October 10, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball whilst under pressure from Wilker Angel of Venezuela – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Argentina vs Venezuela: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

Messi’s Argentina receive last-minute date and venue change for friendly in the US vs Puerto Rico

see also

Messi’s Argentina receive last-minute date and venue change for friendly in the US vs Puerto Rico

How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Argentina and Venezuela will be available for viewers in the USA on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, and beIN SPORTS.

