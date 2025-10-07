Scaloni leaves Messi’s presence for Argentina vs Venezuela in Miami up in the air

Ahead of the October FIFA international window, the Argentina national team has already arrived in Miami, where it will face Venezuela in the first of two friendlies in the United States. When it comes to the lineup, head coach Lionel Scaloni is still uncertain whether Lionel Messi will feature in the first match or be saved for the second game against Puerto Rico.

Scaloni faces this uncertainty because Messi is not at full fitness, having played the full 90 minutes in seven consecutive matches for Inter Miami over the past 21 days. In addition, he has the MLS playoffs ahead — a major upcoming challenge for Inter Miami, which has already secured its spot.

During a press conference, Scaloni noted that he plans to speak with Messi to assess his condition, emphasizing that there is no intention to take unnecessary risks. He also mentioned that Marcos Acuña is in a similar situation.

“We’re going to talk with him and with everyone,” Scaloni told reporters. “The idea is not to risk anyone. These are friendlies, and while the national team is important, anyone with even a minor issue won’t be risked. But if they’re fit, they’ll play”.

Lionel Messi played his last game with Argentina against Venezuela in a Qualifier match. (Getty Images)

Scaloni will also be without Thiago Almada for these games, forcing him to explore other options for that role. Among the possible replacements are young talents Franco Mastantuono and Nico Paz, both of whom could earn starting opportunities.

Possible Argentina lineup vs Venezuela

According to Argentine media reports, Scaloni’s plan is to give playing time to as many players as possible, starting the first match against Venezuela with his regular starters. For that reason, Messi could still start unless any physical discomfort prevents him from doing so.

This way, Scaloni could line up the following team for Argentina against Venezuela: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi/Nico Paz/Franco Mastantuono and Julian Alvarez.

The second friendly, against Puerto Rico, could see the debut of several newcomers, including goalkeeper Facundo Cambeses (Racing Club), defender Lautaro Rivero (River Plate), midfielder Anibal Moreno (Palmeiras), and forward Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras).

