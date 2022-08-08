There's no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be remembered as two of the greatest players of all time. It is hard to decide which one is better, even for an Argentinian World Cup winner and compatriot of the latter.

One of the toughest choices in soccer is the one regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players will enter the history books as two of the greatest of all time, but some people notice huge differences between them. This is the case of an Argentinian World Cup winner, who made a controversial comparison between the two forwards.

It is known that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are under the spotlight almost every week, but know the comparison has been quite loud. The Argentinian scored an overhead kick with PSG and of course all the fans brought up the past to talk about the goals that the Portuguese scored this way.

But not only the soccer fandom was surprised by Messi's bicycle kick against Clermont. An Argentinian World Cup winner also entered the discussion about his compatriot and Cristiano Ronaldo, giving some controversial words about both players and how they have built their career.

Jorge Valdano establishes the differences between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite Messi being his compatriot, Jorge Valdano said that Cristiano Ronaldo's career could be seen as a more successful one because of he worked to get better, as the Argentinian was born with it.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon. He looks like a downgrade compared to Messi, who I define as a genius, but be careful because sometimes a phenomenon has more merits than a genius", said Valdano to TyC Sports.

"The genius is born and the phenomenon is developed. Cristiano has even built himself a new body, he has a lot of merit for what he has done, and he has taken several Ballon d'Or awards away from the genius", added the 1986 World Cup winner.