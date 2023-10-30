Arouca vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Taça da Liga in your country

Arouca play against Benfica this Tuesday, October 31 for the first group stage of the 2023/2024 Taça da Liga third round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Arouca vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Arouca vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Italy: YES Only Calcium

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App Startimes Sports Life

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV1 Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain