Arouca play against Benfica this Tuesday, October 31 for the first group stage of the 2023/2024 Taça da Liga third round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Al Nassr is one of the contenders to win all the competitions they are participating in this season. Nothing less can be expected from a team that boasts players of the caliber of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, who are true global soccer stars.
Currently, they are determined to continue their quest for another title, as they are simultaneously competing for the local league and the AFC Champions League. Their upcoming opponents will be Al Ittifaq, a team whose primary focus is undoubtedly this tournament, given their relatively lower standing in the local league.
Arouca vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Brazil: 5:15 PM
Ghana: 8:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 3:15 PM
Kenya: 11:15 PM
Nigeria: 9:15 PM
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
South Africa: 9:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
Arouca vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4
Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Italy: YES Only Calcium
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: StarTimes App Startimes Sports Life
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Portugal: Sport TV1 Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Spain: LaLiga+ Spain