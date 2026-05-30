Arsenal runners-up of 2026 UCL without losing a game: Has other unbeaten team failed to be champion?

Arsenal drew 1-1 with PSG in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, but after losing in the penalty shootout, they finished as unbeaten runners-up.

Arsenal were defeated by PSG in the penalty shootout and saw their dream of winning the 2026 UEFA Champions League come to an end. Remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, the Gunners are the only team in the modern era of the competition to fail to win the title despite not losing a single match.

Mikel Arteta’s side played a total of 15 matches, including the league phase and knockout rounds, prior to the final. They won 11 and drew 4, with the 1-1 draw against PSG in the final being their last match of the campaign.

Kai Havertz gave the London side hope after opening the scoring early in the match. However, Ousmane Dembele equalized from the penalty spot, sending the game into extra time. Arsenal will now have to wait at least one more year in their quest to be crowned European champions.

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PSG are back-to-back European champions

Luis Enrique added another Champions League trophy to his collection. This time, once again with PSG, securing an exceptional back-to-back title run. Last season, the Parisian side thrashed Inter, and today it prevailed on penalties against Arsenal.

Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates victory.

A back-and-forth match in which neither side held anything back. The dramatic outcome was ultimately decided from the penalty spot, with Gabriel Magalhaes missing the final kick, handing the title to the French team.

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Now PSG will face Aston Villa, Europa League champions, in a crucial clash to determine who is truly the best team in Europe. Can PSG go on to secure another title?

Atletico Madrid finished unbeaten but missed out on the title, in an intriguing twist

Despite finishing the 1973–74 European Cup campaign undefeated, Atletico Madrid cruelly missed out on the title against Bayern Munich in a heartbreaking twist of fate. Tied 1–1 after extra time in the final—with no penalty shootouts used to decide a winner back then—the match was forced into a replay just two days later, where a exhausted Atleti side fell 4–0.

Because of nights like that, Atletico remains one of the most popular teams who have never won the competition, despite coming agonizingly close to continental glory.