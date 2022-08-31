Arsenal take on Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium in London for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Arsenal and Aston Villa meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Emirates Stadium in London. The home team is surprising everyone with a perfect start to the new season. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Peacock.

Arsenal are leading the standings of the English Premier League like no other team, they were not favorites for this season but apparently the bookmakers were wrong. The Gunners strategy is solid with a lethal offensive attack.

Aston Villa have only one win and three losses, they are in the 16th spot of the standings with 3 points but the good news for Aston Villa is that the season is young and there is still a lot to fight for. The most recent game for them was a 0-1 loss against West Ham.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal and Aston Villa play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, August 31 at Emirates Stadium in London.

Australia: 4:30 AM September 1

Bahamas: 2:30 PM

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM September 1

Barbados: 2:30 PM

Belize: 12:30 AM September 1

Botswana: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Ethiopia: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Gambia: 6:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM September 1

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Lesotho: 8:30 PM

Liberia: 6:30 PM

Malawi: 8:30 PM

Malta: 8:30 PM

Mauritius: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Namibia: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Pakistan: 11:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Rwanda: 8:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

South Sudan: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM September 1

Tanzania: 9:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

United Kingdom: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV. Canada

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW

France: Canal+ Sport, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Pakistan: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App

South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Spain: DAZN , DAZN 3

Sri Lanka: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC