Arsenal and Aston Villa meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Emirates Stadium in London. The home team is surprising everyone with a perfect start to the new season. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Peacock.
Arsenal are leading the standings of the English Premier League like no other team, they were not favorites for this season but apparently the bookmakers were wrong. The Gunners strategy is solid with a lethal offensive attack.
Aston Villa have only one win and three losses, they are in the 16th spot of the standings with 3 points but the good news for Aston Villa is that the season is young and there is still a lot to fight for. The most recent game for them was a 0-1 loss against West Ham.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal and Aston Villa play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, August 31 at Emirates Stadium in London.
Australia: 4:30 AM September 1
Bahamas: 2:30 PM
Bangladesh: 12:30 AM September 1
Barbados: 2:30 PM
Belize: 12:30 AM September 1
Botswana: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Cameroon: 7:30 PM
Ethiopia: 9:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Gambia: 6:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
India: 12:00 AM September 1
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 1:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Lesotho: 8:30 PM
Liberia: 6:30 PM
Malawi: 8:30 PM
Malta: 8:30 PM
Mauritius: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Namibia: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Pakistan: 11:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Rwanda: 8:30 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
South Sudan: 8:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM September 1
Tanzania: 9:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
United Kingdom: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:30 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM
Arsenal vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia
Barbados: Csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: FuboTV. Canada
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW
France: Canal+ Sport, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Pakistan: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App
South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Spain: DAZN , DAZN 3
Sri Lanka: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports 2 Asia
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC