Arsenal vs Fulham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will receive Fulham this Saturday, August 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Fulham online FREE in the US on Fubo]

As anticipated, Arsenal’s initiation in the Premier League has shown immense promise. In the previous season, they held the lead for a significant portion of the competition, only to have Manchester City seize the title from their grasp towards the conclusion. This year, they are motivated by a desire for retribution, evident from their commencement of the season with a triumph in the Community Shield against the “Citizens.”

Subsequently, they secured two victories against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. Presently, the “Gunners” are poised to pursue their third consecutive victory. Their adversaries for the upcoming match will be Fulham, who inaugurated the Premier League season with a triumph against Everton but faltered in their subsequent encounter against Brentford.

Arsenal vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (August 27)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (August 27)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports HD 2 Asia

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports HD 2 Asia

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Blitz ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Máximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), UNIVERSO , UNIVERSO NOW , USA Network , SiriusXM FC , nbcsports.com , Telemundo Deportes En Vivo , NBC Sports App.