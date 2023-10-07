Arsenal vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will receive Manchester City this Sunday, October 8 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the most intriguing game of the Premier League weekend, and not just because it features a clash between two formidable rivals who were title contenders last season and battled until almost the end. This season, they are once again vying for the top spot.

Manchester City have exhibited remarkable consistency not only in the Premier League but also in the Champions League, and they are determined to maintain their form. Arsenal, on the other hand, is reeling from a painful defeat in the UCL against Lens and is eager to bounce back, understanding that a victory would propel them to the top alongside Tottenham.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (October 9)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 3:30 AM (October 9)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Max, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Seventy Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC