Arsenal will receive Manchester City this Sunday, October 8 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is the most intriguing game of the Premier League weekend, and not just because it features a clash between two formidable rivals who were title contenders last season and battled until almost the end. This season, they are once again vying for the top spot.
Manchester City have exhibited remarkable consistency not only in the Premier League but also in the Champions League, and they are determined to maintain their form. Arsenal, on the other hand, is reeling from a painful defeat in the UCL against Lens and is eager to bounce back, understanding that a victory would propel them to the top alongside Tottenham.
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (October 9)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 3:30 AM (October 9)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 11:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Max, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Seventy Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC