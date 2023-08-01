Arsenal vs Monaco: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Arsenal and Monaco face each other this Wednesday, August 2 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Arsenal’s 2022/2023 season was tantalizingly close to being a dream, but it ended up turning into a nightmare. For much of the competition, they led the Premier League, and it seemed they might finally secure a title after several years. However, in the end, they lost the top spot to Manchester City.

It was a devastating finish for a team that had performed admirably throughout the season but appeared to run out of steam at the critical moment. Meanwhile, Monaco had a similar finish to their season. While winning Ligue 1 was not their primary objective, they aimed to qualify for a cup, which ultimately eluded them. Undoubtedly, both teams are determined to make improvements this season.

Arsenal vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time

France: 7:00 AM

Switzerland: 7:00 AM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France: Free, Canal+ France

International: arsenal.com

Switzerland: Channel+ France

USA: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Sports.