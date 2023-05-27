Arsenal and Wolves will face each other at Emirates Stadium in London on the final Matchday 38 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 18th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Arsenal are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes having won 11 times, while Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged victorious on just three occasions. The remaining four matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on November 12, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 2-0 win for the Gunners away at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Arsenal vs Wolves: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Wolves: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: MULTISPORTS 1
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 6 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports EXTRA
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Peacock