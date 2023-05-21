AS Roma vs Salernitana: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

AS Roma will play against Salernitana this Monday, May 22 in what will be the Matchday 36 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch AS Roma vs Salernitana online free in the US on Fubo]

With the Serie A champion already defined, few things remain at stake in the remaining Matchdays. And that is why it is not difficult to find teams that no longer play for any particular goal. One of them is Salernitana, who are equally happy to end the season like this since at some point they suffered with the relegation.

But one of the teams that still have a goal ahead of them is AS Roma, who are fighting for the qualification spot for international cups. The team from the Italian capital is in 7th place, but with the victory they would be 4 of the Champions League places, so they will do everything possible to get closer.

AS Roma vs Salernitana: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (May 23)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 23)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 23)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (May 23)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (May 23)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (May 23)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET) (May 21)

AS Roma vs Salernitana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Maximo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+