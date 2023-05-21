AS Roma will play against Salernitana this Monday, May 22 in what will be the Matchday 36 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
With the Serie A champion already defined, few things remain at stake in the remaining Matchdays. And that is why it is not difficult to find teams that no longer play for any particular goal. One of them is Salernitana, who are equally happy to end the season like this since at some point they suffered with the relegation.
But one of the teams that still have a goal ahead of them is AS Roma, who are fighting for the qualification spot for international cups. The team from the Italian capital is in 7th place, but with the victory they would be 4 of the Champions League places, so they will do everything possible to get closer.
AS Roma vs Salernitana: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (May 23)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 23)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 23)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (May 23)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (May 23)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (May 23)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET) (May 21)
AS Roma vs Salernitana: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Maximo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+