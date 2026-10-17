Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a MLS game on October 17, 2026

Atlanta United welcome Inter Miami to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a crucial MLS regular-season matchup on October 17, with Lionel Messi and his teammates looking to build momentum ahead of the playoffs. Find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Tournament Major League Soccer Date Saturday, October 17, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami in the USA

In the United States, the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match will be available to stream live on Apple TV, which carries every MLS game during the 2026 season.

Can I watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami for free?

Apple TV‘s MLS page advertises a seven-day trial followed by a paid subscription, allowing eligible new subscribers to access MLS coverage during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atlanta United welcome Inter Miami to Mercedes-Benz Stadium with contrasting objectives as the 2026 MLS regular season approaches its conclusion. Inter Miami have already secured a place in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, while Atlanta remain under pressure to climb the Eastern Conference standings and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF during an MLS match (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Inter Miami enter the game after a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on October 14, a result that officially secured their playoff berth. German Berterame and Rodrigo De Paul scored in the first half, while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair recorded another clean sheet. The reigning MLS Cup champions are now looking to build momentum for their title defense and improve their position ahead of the postseason.

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Lionel Messi remains central to Miami’s ambitions. The Argentine star leads the league in goal contributions, with 23 goals and 14 assists, and is pursuing a third consecutive Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. His combination with Luis Suarez, De Paul and Berterame gives Inter Miami multiple attacking threats capable of troubling Atlanta’s defense.

Atlanta, meanwhile, need points to close the gap on the Eastern Conference playoff places. They head into the match after a 3-0 away victory over CF Montreal on October 14, a result that offered a timely boost after a difficult run of results. Aleksey Miranchuk and Miguel Almiron will be important attacking figures as the hosts attempt to take advantage of home-field support.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Predicted Lineups

Atlanta United (4-1-4-1): Lucas Hoyos; Elias Baez, Junior Alonso, Paulo Diaz, Matthew Edwards; Mauricio Amaro; Giuliano Galoppo, Miguel Almiron, Aleksei Miranchuk, Ajani Fortune; Breel Embolo.

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Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Sergio Reguilon, Micael, Casemiro, Gonzalo Lujan; Matias Galarza, David Ayala, Rodrigo De Paul; German Berterame, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

What time is the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami match?

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami kicks off on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 7:30 PM ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM