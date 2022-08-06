Atlanta United play against Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 24. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atlanta United are ready to face Seattle Sounders, East vs West Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 24 game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). Two teams that are doing everything possible not to miss the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Atlanta United continue to struggle to climb spots in the Eastern Conference standings, so far they are in 12th spot in the table with a negative record of 6-7-9 overall. Their most recent game was a tie on the road against the Chicago Fire.

Seattle Sounders are not big favorites this season but they are doing everything they can to make the playoffs. They are in the 7th spot and that gives them access to the postseason although there are still several weeks to play and things could change for or against them.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

Atlanta United are in a situation where each victory counts more than the previous one, and if they want to play in the playoffs the team must win the most games in the next 11 weeks of the 2022 MLS season. Atlanta United are scoring an average of 1.32 goals per game, and their top goalscorer is Ronaldo Cisneros with 6 goals, one more than Josef Martinez with 5 goals.

The Seattle Sounders won just one game during July, while the rest of the games were losses against Portland Timbers 0-3, Nashville 0-1, Chicago Fire 0-1 and Los Angeles FC 1-2. At least the first game in August was a win for the Seattle Sounders against FC Dallas at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the East vs West Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, SiriusXM FC.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

Atlanta United are favorites at home to win with 1.98 odds that will pay $198 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling but their record in the last five games is better than the visitors’ one. Seattle Sounders are underdogs with 3.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Atlanta United 1.98 Draw 3.60 / 2.5 Seattle Sounders 3.40

* Odds via BetMGM.