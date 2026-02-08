Where to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Valencia and Real Madrid face each other in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Valencia vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid step into this La Liga matchup with little room for mistakes after Barcelona trimmed the gap at the top to four points. Led by Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos host a Valencia side locked in a relegation battle, sitting just one point above the drop zone with everything on the line.

With Madrid pushing to stay in the title hunt and Valencia desperate for breathing room, the contrast in stakes promises an intense showdown at the Bernabeu—don’t miss this must-watch clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Valencia vs Real Madrid match be played?

Valencia play against Real Madrid on Sunday, February 8, for the Matchday 23 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Luis Rioja of Valencia – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Mbappe joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive LaLiga record after Villarreal brace

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.