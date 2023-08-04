Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Atletico Madrid will play against Sevilla this Saturday, August 5 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla free in the US on Fubo]

It will be a duel between Spanish teams that come from having very different seasons. On the side of Atletico Madrid, they were far from being competitive in all the competitions they played, something that is not very common in recent years. For that reason, they are determined to regain their competitive edge this year.

On the Sevilla side, although they did not perform as well in La Liga and were even close to relegation positions at some point, they managed to become the Europa League champions, making it a successful year for them. However, in this 2023/2024 season, they will be aiming to improve their performance and achieve even better results.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Croatia: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Denmark: 4:00 AM (August 6)

India: 7:30 AM (August 6)

Malaysia: 10:00 AM (August 6)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Serbia: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Spain: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Sweden: 4:00 AM (August 6)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Brazil: ESPN2, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

India: FanCode

International: Facebook Watch, Bet365, Facebook Live, YouTube

Malaysia: Astro Go, Sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: DAZN, M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+, SFC TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN2, ESPN Sports, ESPN+