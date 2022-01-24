It was an emotional day for Atletico Madrid as one of their own came back to the pitch after a tough two years. 27-year-old defensive midfielder Virginia Torrecilla returned to the field after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor in 2020.

Torrecilla was greeted by her teammates and opponent Barcelona after the match, culminating the emotional day. Barcelona players even lifted Torrecilla in the air to celebrate her heroic return.

Torrecilla, who underwent chemotherapy after the operation in 2020, began training again in March of 2021. She last played in the SheBelieves Cup for Spain against England in 2020.

Atletico Madrid Women’s midfielder Virginia Torrecilla remarkable recovery

Virginia Torrecilla came on in the 85th minute and was given the captain’s armband by her teammates, while the result was 7-0 in favor of Barcelona, the day belonged to Virginia Torrecilla who recovered from a tumor and returned to the field.

"This is a very important step… A lot of time has passed. It has been about effort, a lot of sacrifice and a lot of training. I have to thank the club; they've always been with me. This is my reward. Being here in the dressing room and on the pitch, it's very special", Torrecilla stated on social media after the match.

