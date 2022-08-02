For the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, Atletico Mineiro will face Palmeiras. Check out how to watch or live stream this game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions and odds.

Atletico Mineiro will play against Palmeiras in what will be the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter final. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be the best of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal series. Two of the best teams on the continent will play a very interesting duel. On the one hand, there will be the locals, who have just eliminated Emelec in the round of 16 in a very complicated series, which they managed to define playing in Brazil.

On the other will be the two-time champions of the Copa Libertadores, and who are surely the best team in the continent. Palmeiras are the rivals to beat for any team that aspires to be champion. They are the leaders of the Brasileirao and in the Libertadores they have won all the games they have played, both in the group stage and in the round of 16.

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Mineirão Stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Live stream: FuboTV

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras: Storylines

These two teams played a total of 49 games and the statistics are quite even. Palmeiras are the dominators with 20 wins, while Atletico Mineiro won 15 times, and there were also 14 draws. In Copa Libertadores they played twice, and both were draws.

The last time they played against each other was on June 5, 2022 for Matchday 9 of the current edition of the Brasileirao. On that occasion no differences were drawn: it was a 0-0 draw. For the Copa Libertadores, the precedent is also recent: the semifinals of the 2021 edition. Both games were draws, but Palmeiras reached the final since they tied 0-0 at home and 1-1 at Mineirão, so the goal of visitor gave them the advantage.

How to Watch or Stream Live Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras in the U.S.

This 2022 Copa Libertadores quarter final game between Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras, to be played on Wednesday, August 3 at the Mineirão Stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil; will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Atletico Mineiro vs Palmeiras: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Atletico Mineiro are the favorite with +155 odds, while Palmeiras have +210. A tie would finish in a +200 payout.

Caliente Atletico Mineiro +155 Tie +200 Palmeiras +210

*Odds via Caliente