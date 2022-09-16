Augsburg and Bayern will clash off today at WWK Arena in the seventh round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Augsburg and Bayern will meet at the WWK Arena in Augsburg on the seventh matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Here, you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 87th league meeting. No surprises here as Augsburg have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 34 games so far; Bayern have celebrated a victory 30 times to this day, and the remaining 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 6, 2022, when the Die Werkself surprised the Black and Yellows with a 5-2 win away in Augsburg in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Augsburg vs Bayern: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM (ET)

France: 3:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Russia: 4:30 PM (MSK)

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sudan: 3:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

US: 9:30 AM (ET)

Augsburg vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Ontario

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 9

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 3

Ghana: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Russia: Match TV, Match! Football 2, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, #Vamos, Movistar+

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 4

US: ESPN+