Report: Cristiano Ronaldo might return to the US with Portugal for friendly vs USMNT

Cristiano Ronaldo may be heading back to the United States for the first time since 2014, when he last appeared there with Real Madrid. According to reports, Portugal are in advanced talks to face the USMNT in a FIFA international window, marking the return of the sport’s all-time leading scorer to American soil.

Per The Athletic, U.S. Soccer is working with the Portuguese federation to finalize the deal for a match in March 2026. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the game would likely be played in an NFL stadium.

The report also noted that Belgium are expected to be the USMNT’s other opponent during the same international break, giving Mauricio Pochettino’s squad a chance to test itself against two world-class opponents ahead of the 2026 World Cup. For the US, it’s also an opportunity to regain momentum after a disappointing loss to South Korea and a rebound win over Japan in recent friendlies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last meeting between the US and Portugal came during a friendly game in 2017, a 1–1 draw in Europe in which Ronaldo did not feature. As for Belgium, the US fell 2–1 to the Red Devils in the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup despite a heroic performance from goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Gonçalo Guedes of Portugal competes for the ball with Weston McKennie of USA during a friendly game in 2017. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Mexico also aiming to host Ronaldo and Portugal

Mexico are reportedly pushing to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Estadio Azteca during the same March international window. The Mexican federation is exploring the possibility of playing Portugal in a high-profile friendly as part of the stadium’s re-opening ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo matches record Lionel Messi may no longer compete for

“One of the matches will be played in Mexico for the stadium’s re-opening, and the target opponent is Portugal. It’s not finalized yet, but I can confirm both opponents will be top-10 teams, likely top-8,” a Mexican journalist reported on La Última Palabra.

Advertisement

The last competitive meetings between Mexico and Portugal came at the 2017 Confederations Cup. The two nations drew 2–2 in the group stage before Portugal claimed a 2–1 victory in the third-place playoff. Ronaldo did not take part in that tournament.