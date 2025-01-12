Trending topics:
Soccer

Video: Real Madrid's Mbappe scores great goal against Barcelona in Super Cup final

Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal against Barcelona for the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe scored against Barcelona
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesReal Madrid star Kylian Mbappe scored against Barcelona

By Natalia Lobo

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring against Barcelona at the fifth minute of the match against Barcelona for the Spanish Super Cup final to give Real Madrid the advantage. Here’s the video:

Developing story.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

