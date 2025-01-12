Video: Rodrygo scores great free-kick goal as Real Madrid trail Barcelona after Yamal's early equalizer

In the highly anticipated Spanish Super Cup Final, Lamine Yamal delivered a crucial equalizer for Barcelona after Kylian Mbappe had opened the scoring for Real Madrid. Yamal’s goal brought Barcelona back into contention, setting the stage for an electrifying contest. Check out the goal in the video below:

Following a brilliant team effort, capped off by Lamine Yamal’s exceptional control and skillful dribbling, Barcelona leveled the score in what promises to be a historic Spanish Super Cup Final. The game has already delivered excitement and drama, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

A Look Back: In the previous Spanish Cup Final, Real Madrid claimed the title with a commanding 4-1 victory, cementing their dominance in Spain while also showcasing their strength in the Champions League.

Lewandowski puts Barcelona ahead

Robert Lewandowski gave Barcelona the lead with a calm and composed penalty conversion following a contentious foul by Eduardo Camavinga on Pablo Gavi inside the box. The decision is sure to spark post-match debate. With the score now at 2-1, Barcelona are pressing for more, while Real Madrid faces growing concerns as Kylian Mbappé shows signs of discomfort.

Check out the penalty and the reactions in the video below:

Raphinha extends Barcelona’s lead

Raphinha added to Barcelona’s advantage with a clinical finish, making it 3-1. The goal came after another brilliant collective effort, further solidifying the Catalan side’s momentum. While the score hints at a potential blowout, Real Madrid’s well-known resilience leaves the possibility of a comeback wide open.

Watch the goal here:

Alejandro Balde strikes before halftime to extend Barcelona’s lead

Alejandro Balde closed the first half in style, capping off a brilliant counterattack to put Barcelona ahead 4-1. The goal stemmed from a poorly executed corner by Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, whose short return pass was intercepted, setting the stage for Lamine Yamal to lead the charge. Yamal orchestrated the counter, and Balde finished with precision, leaving Real Madrid reeling before the break.

Raphinha makes it five for Barcelona

In the second half, the Brazilian winger came back even stronger as Barcelona refuse to take their foot off the gas. Here’s Raphinha’s goal to give Barca a 5-1 lead over Real Madrid:

Rodrygo nets beautiful free kick for Real Madrid

With Wojciech Szczęsny sent off for a foul on Kylian Mbappe outside the box, not only did Real Madrid get advantage on the number of players on the field but also a golden chance to score a free-kick goal. And Rodrygo made sure to seize it: