Barcelona vs Almeria: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 La Liga in your country

Barcelona return to their home turf, the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, to face bottom-dwelling Almeria. While the contest on paper seems like a one-sided affair, the visitors’ desperation to escape the relegation zone could inject an element of surprise.

[Watch Barcelona vs Almeria online free in the US on Fubo]

The Blaugrana currently occupy third place in the standings with 35 points, boasting a 10-5-2 record. Their recent form has been inconsistent, highlighted by a 1-1 draw against Valencia that ended a two-game losing streak, including a disappointing 2-4 defeat against Girona and a 2-3 Champions League loss to Antwerp.

Almeria, on the other hand, are having a nightmare season. Languishing at the bottom with a mere five draws and 12 defeats, they remain winless throughout the campaign. Their most recent encounter was a scoreless draw at home against Mallorca.

Barcelona vs Almeria: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona and Almeria play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Wednesday, December 20 at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. For Almeria, this is a must-win scenario. A victory against the Catalan giants would be a massive morale boost and potentially ignite their fight for survival. However, overcoming a team of Barcelona’s caliber remains a daunting task.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM December 21

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 12:00 AM December 21

Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 21

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 21

Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 21

Mexico: 12:00 AM December 21

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 21

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM December 21

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Barcelona vs Almeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: LiveSoccerTv

Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport, Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italia

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium, K-SPORT 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360

Spain: M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes