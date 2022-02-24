Barcelona and Athletic Club will clash off at Camp Nou in the 26th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 182nd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as FC Barcelona are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 90 occasions so far; Athletic Bilbao have grabbed a triumph precisely 60 times to this day, and the remaining 31 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on, January 22, 2021, when the Basque club won 3-2 after extra time in the 2021/22 Copa Del Rey Round of 16. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 26 game between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be played on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Barcelona and Athletic Club on the 26th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.