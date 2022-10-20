Barcelona and Athletic Club will clash off at Spotify Camp Nou in the 11th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Barcelona will host Athletic Club at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Matchday 11 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Spanish La Liga soccer match in the US.

This will be their 183rd league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 91 games so far; Athletic Bilbao have celebrated a victory 60 times to this day, and 31 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 27, 2022, when the game ended in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Blaugrana at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 11 game between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be played on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club in La Liga 2022-23

The match to be played between Barcelona and Athletic Club in the 11th round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.