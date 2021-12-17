Barcelona and Elche will clash off today at Camp Nou in the 18th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Barcelona vs Elche: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 La Liga in the US

Barcelona are set to face Elche at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 18 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their jubilee 10th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a triumph on eight occasions; Elche are yet to emerge triumphant to this day, while the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 24, 2021, when the Blaugrana cruised past The Green-striped ones with a final result of 3-0 at home in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Elche: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Elche: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 PM

MT: 10:30 PM

PT: 9:30 PM

Barcelona vs Elche: Storylines

Barcelona have been disappointing in this season's La Liga. In their last five fixtures, they have won twice, in addition to two draws and a loss (DLWWD). Meanwhile, Elche have been in a similar form recently, having celebrated only one triumph in the last five. Thus, they have lost and drawn twice (LWDLD).

The Catalan side currently sit in eighth place on the La Liga table with 24 points in 16 matches so far. On the other hand, Elche are placed 10 positions below them, in 16th place in La Liga with 15 points won in 17 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 5, 2014, when Barca torpedoed the Alicante outfit with a final result of 4-0 in the 2013/2014 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 18.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Elche in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 18 game between Barcelona and Elche, to be played on Saturday, at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Barcelona vs Elche: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Barcelona. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -300 odds to grab another win of the season. The away side Elche have a whopping +700 odds to cause an upset in the 18th round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +420 payout.

FanDuel Barcelona -300 Tie +420 Elche +700

* Odds via FanDuel