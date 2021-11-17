Barcelona and Espanyol will clash off on Saturday at Camp Nou in the 14th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the Derbi Barceloní game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for La Liga 2021-22 Derbi Barceloní

Barcelona will meet Espanyol at the Camp Nou in Barcelona on the Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer Derbi Barceloní match in the US.

This will be their 173rd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 100 occasions so far; Espanyol have grabbed a triumph just 34 times to this day, and a grand number of even 38 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on July 8, 2020, when the Blaugrana narrowly won 1-0 at home in the 2019/20 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 14 Derbi Barceloní between Barcelona and Espanyol will be played on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in La Liga 2021-22

The Derbi Barceloní game to be played between Barcelona and Espanyol on the 14th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.