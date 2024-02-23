Barcelona vs Getafe: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 24, 2024

Barcelona are set to take on Getafe on Saturday, February 24, in the 26th Matchday of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. You can find all the essential details about this match here, including options for watching it on TV or via live streaming in your region.

After securing a somewhat disappointing result in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16—a 1-1 draw, not for the score itself, which was quite favorable, but because a victory was within reach—Barcelona is looking to move past that match and refocus on La Liga.

Currently, they are not faring well, trailing the leaders, Real Madrid, by 8 points. However, they remain determined not to concede the league title race. Their upcoming opponents, Getafe, are aiming to earn points to move closer to the qualification spots for international competitions.

Barcelona vs Getafe: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (February 25)

Bangladesh: 9:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 12:15 PM

Canada: 10:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 5:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 5:15 PM

Ghana: 3:15 PM

Greece: 5:15 PM

India: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 10:15 AM

Kenya: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 3:15 AM (February 25)

Nigeria: 4:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Philippines: 11:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 11:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

UAE: 7:15 PM (February 25)

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Barcelona vs Getafe: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: TSN1, TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

Israel: One Sport ONE2

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: M+, LALIGA TV, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes