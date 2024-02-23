Barcelona are set to take on Getafe on Saturday, February 24, in the 26th Matchday of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. You can find all the essential details about this match here, including options for watching it on TV or via live streaming in your region.
After securing a somewhat disappointing result in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16—a 1-1 draw, not for the score itself, which was quite favorable, but because a victory was within reach—Barcelona is looking to move past that match and refocus on La Liga.
Currently, they are not faring well, trailing the leaders, Real Madrid, by 8 points. However, they remain determined not to concede the league title race. Their upcoming opponents, Getafe, are aiming to earn points to move closer to the qualification spots for international competitions.
Barcelona vs Getafe: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:15 PM
Australia: 5:15 AM (February 25)
Bangladesh: 9:15 PM
Belgium: 4:15 PM
Brazil: 12:15 PM
Canada: 10:15 AM
Croatia: 4:15 PM
Denmark: 4:15 PM
Egypt: 5:15 PM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 5:15 PM
Ghana: 3:15 PM
Greece: 5:15 PM
India: 8:45 PM
Indonesia: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Israel: 5:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Jamaica: 10:15 AM
Kenya: 5:15 PM
Malaysia: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 9:15 AM
Morocco: 4:15 PM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
New Zealand: 3:15 AM (February 25)
Nigeria: 4:15 PM
Norway: 4:15 PM
Philippines: 11:15 PM
Poland: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:15 PM
Serbia: 4:15 PM
Singapore: 11:15 PM
South Africa: 4:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
Sweden: 4:15 PM
Switzerland: 4:15 PM
UAE: 7:15 PM (February 25)
UK: 3:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM (ET)
Barcelona vs Getafe: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: TSN1, TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
Israel: One Sport ONE2
Italy: DAZN Italy
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: M+, LALIGA TV, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes