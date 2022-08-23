Barcelona will face Manchester City at the Camp Nou for a club international friendly match. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Two of the most important teams in Europe, Barcelona and Manchester City will play an international club friendly this Wednesday, August 24 at the Camp Nou. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This Wednesday soccer fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a game between two of the most important teams in Europe. Barcelona and Manchester City will play a friendly match, something that really attracts attention since this type of confrontation usually takes place before the start of the season, not when it has already started.

However, this game will be held for charity. Therefore, fans will have the opportunity to see two candidates to win the Champions League this year play a match against each other. Both are in second place in their respective leagues, and although both are expected to play with most substitutes, it is possible that in the second half their stars will enter.

Barcelona vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona will play against Manchester City for a club international friendly match this Wednesday, August 24 at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Australia: 5:30 AM (August 25)

Barbados: 3:30 PM

Belize: 1:30 PM

Botswana: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Burundi: 9:30 PM

Cameroon: 8:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Eswatini: 9:30 PM

Ethiopia: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Gambia: 7:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

Guyana: 3:30 PM

India: 1 AM (August 25)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Lesotho: 9:30 PM

Liberia: 7:30 PM

Malawi: 9:30 PM

Malta: 9:30 PM

Mauritius: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Namibia: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Pakistan: 12:30 AM (August 25)

Philippines: 3:30 AM (August 25)

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Rwanda: 9:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:30 PM

Singapore: 3:30 AM (August 25)

Solomon Islands: 6:30 AM (August 25)

South Africa: 9:30 PM

South Sudan: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 1 AM (August 25)

Sudan: 9:30 PM

Tanzania: 10:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM

Uganda: 10:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:30 PM

Barcelona vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: CITY+

Brazil: CITY+, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: CITY+

France: CITY+

Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN, CITY+

India: CITY+

Ireland: CITY+

Italy: CITY+

Malaysia: CITY+

Malta: CITY+

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, CITY+, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, CITY+

New Zealand: CITY+

Portugal: CITY+

Singapore: CITY+

South Africa: CITY+

Spain: CITY+

Sri Lanka: CITY+

United Kingdom: CITY+

USA: CITY+

