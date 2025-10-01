Barcelona vs PSG: Lineups for Matchday 2 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today

After a promising start to the season, Barcelona aim to maintain their unbeaten streak in the 2025-26 campaign. They face this challenge with a significantly altered lineup, the result of a spate of injuries affecting key players. Adding to the intrigue, the Culers will face PSG in the UEFA Champions League—who are currently riding high after the best season in their history. Consequently, this match promises to deliver intense competition.

PSG earned the title of the best team in the world after an impressive 2024-25 season. However, their performance in the FIFA Club World Cup, combined with lineup absences, raises doubts about their competitiveness in today’s game. Despite these challenges, Luis Enrique has demonstrated that his team’s strength doesn’t hinge on individual players. Instead, it relies on a solid collective effort where exceptional individual contributions can still make a crucial difference.

Barcelona have made specific changes to their roster in an effort to improve the team’s competitiveness. Although they have succeeded in doing so, head coach Hansi Flick still has a team with serious injury problems, with several key players missing. Despite this, key players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski remain in top form to make a difference in the game against Paris Saint-Germain, where it arrives as a well-established team.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs PSG

Barcelona have managed to establish themselves as one of the teams in the best shape, maintaining consistency and a very attractive style of play. However, head coach Hansi Flick faces an enormous challenge, as his team takes on PSG with five players missing: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Joan Garcia, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, and Raphinha. Despite this, the Culers may field a lineup very similar to that of their last Champions League game.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

With this in mind, Barcelona could play as follows: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

PSG predicted lineup vs Barcelona

Much like Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain enter the upcoming Champions League match hampered by significant absences. Head coach Luis Enrique faces the challenge of competing without standout players such as Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Noham Kamara. These absentees force PSG to adjust their lineup significantly, with the nonattendance of 2025 Ballon d’Or winner particularly impacting their core group.

Considering this, PSG could play as follows: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Kang-in Lee; Ibrahim Mbaye, Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola.