Achraf Hakimi warns Lamine Yamal as PSG face Barcelona in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

PSG face Barcelona in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, and Achraf Hakimi has delivered a clear warning to rising star Lamine Yamal ahead of the matchup.

By Gianni Taina

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain during a Champions League game.
© Franco Arland/Getty ImagesAchraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain during a Champions League game.

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League group stage continues with its second round of fixtures, highlighted by a marquee clash between PSG and Barcelona. Ahead of the match, PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi issued a clear warning to Barça’s young star Lamine Yamal.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Hakimi explained that while he won’t face Yamal directly, the 18-year-old winger will have to deal with “the best left-back in the world” in Nuno Mendes.

Lamine is not on my side, but he will be up againstthe best left-back in the world in Nuno Mendes,” Hakimi said. “He is capable of stopping him, as he has done already, and as he has stopped other attackers with the same style as Lamine in the past. He is well prepared”.

The Moroccan defender referenced the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League final, when Mendes helped Portugal shut down Spain and Yamal, while also scoring in the match.

Nuno Mendes and Yamal

Lamine Yamal of Spain is challenged by Nuno Mendes of Portugal. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

But the strength of our team is the help we provide to each other,” Hakimi added. “We will try to support Nuno so he isn’t left one-on-one, because we know what Lamine can do in those situations”.

Injury concerns on both sides

Both PSG and Barcelona will be without key players for this crucial Champions League clash. PSG manager Luis Enrique is missing his entire first-choice attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, all sidelined with injuries, along with captain Marquinhos.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick also faces significant absences. Raphinha and goalkeeper Joan Garcia were both injured in the recent LaLiga match against Real Oviedo, and they join Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, and Fermin Lopez on the sidelines. The good news for Barça, however, is the return of superstar Lamine Yamal, who is expected to start in this high-stakes encounter.

