Where to watch Barcelona vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona will host PSG in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

PSG and Barcelona headline one of the marquee clashes of Champions League Matchday 2, bringing together two European powerhouses with plenty on the line. The defending champions PSG opened their campaign in dominant fashion, rolling past Atalanta 4-0, and now aim to keep that momentum alive.

Barcelona, no strangers to success on the continental stage, also enter on a high note after edging Newcastle 2-1 in their opener. With both sides carrying pedigree and form, this matchup has all the ingredients for a heavyweight showdown.

When will the Barcelona vs PSG match be played?

Barcelona receive PSG this Wednesday, October 1, in the league stage Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.